Spotlight: COLLAGE DANCE COLLECTIVE at Midwest Trust Center

By: Nov. 09, 2025
Spotlight: COLLAGE DANCE COLLECTIVE at Midwest Trust Center Image
Rooted in the heartland of Memphis, Tennessee, Collage Dance Collective embodies the greatness of American dance and is at the national forefront of inspiring the growth and diversity of ballet. Collage’s meteoric rise over the last decade is fueled by its dynamic programming, virtuosic company artists, and its talent for presenting what the Albany Times Union called “ballet made utterly, gorgeously human.”

The dynamic program of mixed repertory features “Their Eyes Were Watching God,” a neoclassical ballet co-choreographed by company cofounder and artistic director Kevin Thomas and Amy Hall Garner, inspired by the Zora Neale Hurston novel of the same name once heralded as "one of the 100 best novels" by TIME magazine.




