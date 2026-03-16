NUNSENSE To Be Presented By Theatre In The Park At Johnson County Arts And Heritage Center

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Theatre in the Park will present NUNSENSE, the musical comedy by Dan Goggin, at the Black Box Theatre inside the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center.

The production will be directed by Ile Haggins, who previously directed STEEL MAGNOLIAS for the company.

NUNSENSE follows the Little Sisters of Hoboken after a kitchen accident involving a pot of vichyssoise leads to the unexpected loss of most of their convent. With burial expenses to cover, the remaining five nuns stage a talent show fundraiser, resulting in a musical filled with comic mishaps, song-and-dance numbers, and moments of camaraderie.

The cast will include Karen Seaton as Sister Mary Regina, Bri Nicoletti as Sister Mary Hubert, Margot Reed as Sister Robert Anne, Katelynn Quick as Sister Mary Amnesia, and Kayleen Spear as Sister Mary Leo.

Haggins described the show as a musical comedy that blends energetic songs with humor and pop culture references. “Audiences quickly fall in love with these five zany nuns as they try their best to put on a fundraiser to get out of a crisis,” she said.

Performance Information

NUNSENSE

Theatre in the Park – Black Box Theatre

Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center

The production will run March 14 through March 29. Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m., with the box office opening at 6:30 p.m. Matinee performances begin at 2:00 p.m., with the box office opening at 1:00 p.m.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for youth ages 3–10 and seniors. Discounted tickets are available for matinee performances. Tickets can be purchased through the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center box office or online.