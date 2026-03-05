Tickets On Sale To Starlight's 2026 AdventHealth Broadway Series

🎭 NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Starlight Theatre has announced that all tickets are now on sale to its 2026 AdventHealth Broadway Series. Tickets start at under $19 each and are available online, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132.

This summer celebrates the 75th season of Broadway with three Starlight premieres and one return of a popular, Tony Award-winning comedy. Come see what the world could be with Hadestown, where a simple song could change your fate. Groove to the chart-busting, show-stopping, award-winning American icon Neil Diamond with A Beautiful Noise. Enjoy the iconic musical comedy based on the classic film, Monty Python's Spamalot when it gallops back to Starlight in an all-new production. Finally, “Seize the Day” when Starlight's production of Disney's Newsies makes its Starlight premiere.

“We're thrilled to bring another incredible summer of Broadway to Kansas City audiences,” Lindsey Rood-Clifford, President + C.E.O. of Starlight, said. “From epic storytelling to side-splitting humor, our 2026 season celebrates the magic of live theatre in all its forms. These shows remind us why gathering under the stars to experience powerful stories together remains one of Kansas City's most cherished traditions.”

Make it a night out by enjoying a sit-down dining experience in the Applause Club or come early and grab a drink on the Encore Deck. Starlight offers a wide variety of concessions, from burgers and nachos to salads and pasta bowls.

Hadestown

June 9 - 14

Welcome to Hadestown, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

July 7 - 12

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A Beautiful Noise is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” and “Sweet Caroline,” an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

Monty Python's Spamalot

August 4 - 9

Spamalot, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three, including Best Musical.

The musical comedy lovingly ripped off from the film classic, “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the Lady of the Lake. Spamalot features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

Starlight's Production of Disney's Newsies

September 8 - 13

Carry the banner with Disney's Newsies! Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right!

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe,” Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message.

This production of Newsies was licensed by Music Theatre International.