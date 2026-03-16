Spire Chamber Ensemble Celebrates Sweet 16 with Voices InSpire Gala

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Spire Chamber Ensemble will celebrate its "Sweet 16" season in style with a vibrant weekend of music, elegance, and celebration, April 24-26, 2026.

The festivities begin on Friday evening, April 24, with Voices InSpire, the ensemble's inaugural gala, hosted at the beautiful Mission Hills Country Club. Guests will enjoy a lively cocktail reception, a gourmet dinner experience, and an elegant dessert reception-culminating in the soaring, signature sound that has defined Spire for sixteen remarkable years.

It's a night designed to inspire, celebrate, and set the stage for an extraordinary weekend of music.

The Spire Chamber Ensemble is one of America's renowned professional choral ensembles, comprised of 20 vocalists from the Kansas City area and across the country.

"The Gala is both a celebration and a thank-you to our artists, audiences, and supporters who make this work possible," said Dr. Matthew Naylor, president of Spire's Board of Directors. "It celebrates extraordinary artistry and helps bring more music to the community. It reflects our belief that the community is stronger and people's lives are improved when they experience the transformational power of music."

Spire's Founder and Artistic Director Ben A. Spalding has prepared an exciting musical program for the gala.

"From Barber and Copland to Joni Mitchell and the great American spirituals, this program is an homage to the power of the human voice - and a toast to everyone who has believed in this ensemble from the very beginning," Spalding said.

Chairing the gala are Barb Haviland, Karen Yungmeyer, and Angela Walker. My KC Live Co-host Kerrigan Arnold will share emcee responsibilities alongside Board President Matt Naylor.

Individual tickets are $200; other options are available. For sponsorship and ticket information for the gala, please visit https://www.spirechamberensemble.org/spire-gala-2026/.

On Saturday, April 25, and Sunday, April 26, the Spire Chamber Ensemble will perform its spring concert, "The American Songbook, A 250th Celebration."

"I invite the community to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary with a powerful musical journey through American history," Spalding said. "The American Songbook weaves together the rich tapestry of our musical heritage, from humble Shaker melodies to bold contemporary works. Experience masterpieces by America's greatest composers, including Copland's stirring Americana, Bernstein's theatrical brilliance, and Barber's profound lyricism."

The Saturday 7:30 p.m. concert will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 11 E. 40th St., Kansas City, Missouri. Sunday's 3 p.m. concert will take place at Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf, in Overland Park. The Allegro Children's Choir Con Brio will perform with Spire during Sunday's concert. Con Brio is one of several Allegro choirs featuring advanced treble singers in high school. Concert highlights include The Beatles' "Blackbird" and "Choruses from The Lark" by Leonard Bernstein. Tickets are $25 for general admission; $10 student tickets at the door.