THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Comes to The White Theatre in March

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Lewis & Shirley White Theatre will present THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG as part of The J’s 2025–26 Theatre Series. The Olivier Award-winning comedy will be directed by David Martin and will run throughout March.

Written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG follows the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society as they attempt to stage a traditional murder mystery. As the production unfolds, collapsing sets, missed cues, forgotten lines, and misplaced props send the show into escalating chaos as the actors struggle to keep the performance going.

The cast includes Heather Ives as Chris, Reed Uthe as Jonathan, Christoph Cording as Robert, Jason Shipps as Dennis, Keri Baggs as Sandra, Sam Walhof as Max, and Meghann Deveroux as Annie. The company also includes DJ Davis, Jonathan Engle, and Jennifer Ward as understudies.

“The physical comedy in this production is unlike anything you find in most shows,” Ives said. “It requires a cast that is willing to play, explore and fully commit to the physical opportunities written into the script.”

Shipps added that the comedy connects with audiences through its relatable premise. “At its core, it's about people doing their best while everything goes wrong, something everyone understands,” he said.

The production runs approximately two hours, including a 15-minute intermission, and is recommended for audiences ages 8 and up.

Performances will take place Saturdays March 14, 21, and 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays March 15, 22, and 29 at 2:00 p.m.; and Thursdays March 19 and 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available now through the White Theatre box office and online at thewhitetheatre.org.