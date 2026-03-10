BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Come to the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has announced a new addition to the 2026-2027 Kauffman Center Presents series lineup, a live show based on the lovable animated series: Bluey’s Big Play. Performances run Friday - Sunday, Aug. 21-23, 2026.

“Bluey’s Big Play has captivated more than 2 million adoring fans of all ages, and we are beyond excited to announce this delightful live show is returning to the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts for five shows in August,” Kauffman Center President and CEO Paul Schofer said. The love for Bluey continues to grow, and we can’t wait for Kansas City-area families to once again experience the joy, laughter and heart of this special live show.”

Since premiering in Australia in 2020, Bluey’s Big Play has toured globally across the UK, Ireland, Canada, the U.S., Europe, Singapore, South Africa and the UAE and has been seen by millions of fans worldwide.

Featuring brilliantly created puppets, this theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® award-winning children’s television series is packed with music, laughter and fun for the whole family. Audiences of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Mum (Chilli) and Dad (Bandit) as they’ve never seen them before when Bluey and her family embark on this unique live-show adventure before your very eyes.