Cast Set For MOBY DICK: A SEA SHANTY World Premiere At Music Theater Heritage

Music Theater Heritage has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of MOBY DICK: A SEA SHANTY. Written and directed by Artistic Director Tim Scott, the new adaptation of Herman Melville’s novel will run for nineteen performances from March 26 through April 19 in MTH’s Main Stage Theater, located on the third floor of Crown Center.

“Bringing a world premiere to life in Kansas City is a milestone for us,” said Scott. “Moby Dick: A Sea Shanty is an MTH original, built from the ground up for our artists and our audiences. Blending Melville's epic with authentic sea shanties and a live on-stage band creates something immediate and immersive. I'm proud that this bold new work begins its life right here at Music Theater Heritage.”

The creative team includes music director Fritz Hutchison, choreographer Elaine Kimble, scenic designer Jack Magaw, lighting designer Shelbi Arndt, sound designer Gianna Agostino, Costume Designer Daniella Toscano, and stage manager Lacey Willis.

The ensemble includes Angel Z. Duong, Manon Halliburton, Katie Karel, Bob Linebarger, Eric Morris, Cody Proctor, Bradley J. Thomas, Morgan Walker, and Connor Kelly Wright. The onstage band features Betse Ellis (fiddle), Fritz Hutchison (guitars, mandolin, banjo), Brian Padavic (bass), and Andrew Wilson (accordion).

MOBY DICK: A SEA SHANTY reimagines Herman Melville’s epic novel as a memory play told by the lone survivor, Ishmael. The production incorporates authentic 19th-century sea shanties performed by a live band onstage, combining storytelling and music to depict the rhythms and traditions of life at sea.

Tickets

MOBY DICK: A SEA SHANTY will run March 26 through April 19 at Music Theater Heritage, located at Crown Center, 2450 Grand Boulevard, Suite 301, Kansas City, Missouri.

Tickets start at $49 and are available at mthkc.com or by calling the box office at 816-221-6987.