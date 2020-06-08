Kansas City Public Theatre Announces OEDIPUS THE KING, THE HOLY TRINITY and More 2020-2021 Season

Kansas City Public Theatre has announced our 2020-2021 Season:



Main Stage Productions



Oedipus the King

Adapted and Directed by Nathan Bowman

October 15-25, 2020

Location to be announced



El Amor que Mueve al Sol y las demás Estrellas

(The Love that Moves the Sun and Other Stars)

Developed and Directed by Karen Lisondra

March 11-21, 2021

Location to be announced



The Holy Trinity

Written by Prisca Jebet Kendagor*

Directed by Elizabeth Bettendorf Bowman

May 13-23, 2021

Location to be announced

*KCPublic Resident Playwright



Theatre Lab

September 14, 2020: Role Play by Emma Carter

October 5, 2020: The Avocado Tree by Sofiana Olivera Abalan

November 2, 2020: The Holy Trinity by Prisca Jebet Kendagor (Workshop 1)

December 7, 2020: Sliding into Home by Aaron Scully

February 1, 2021: Cam Girl by Em Swenson

March 1, 2021: The Holy Trinity by Prisca Jebet Kendagor (Workshop 2)

April 5, 2021: Memories of the Game by Kristy Thomas

Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You