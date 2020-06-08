Kansas City Public Theatre Announces OEDIPUS THE KING, THE HOLY TRINITY and More 2020-2021 Season
Kansas City Public Theatre has announced our 2020-2021 Season:
Main Stage Productions
Oedipus the King
Adapted and Directed by Nathan Bowman
October 15-25, 2020
Location to be announced
El Amor que Mueve al Sol y las demás Estrellas
(The Love that Moves the Sun and Other Stars)
Developed and Directed by Karen Lisondra
March 11-21, 2021
Location to be announced
The Holy Trinity
Written by Prisca Jebet Kendagor*
Directed by Elizabeth Bettendorf Bowman
May 13-23, 2021
Location to be announced
*KCPublic Resident Playwright
Theatre Lab
September 14, 2020: Role Play by Emma Carter
October 5, 2020: The Avocado Tree by Sofiana Olivera Abalan
November 2, 2020: The Holy Trinity by Prisca Jebet Kendagor (Workshop 1)
December 7, 2020: Sliding into Home by Aaron Scully
February 1, 2021: Cam Girl by Em Swenson
March 1, 2021: The Holy Trinity by Prisca Jebet Kendagor (Workshop 2)
April 5, 2021: Memories of the Game by Kristy Thomas
