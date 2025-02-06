Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Announces ALWAYS AND FOREVER At Folly Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Executive Director Alyssa Bell Jackson has announced the next concert for the 2024-2025 Signature Series, Aways and Forever, March 1 at 7 p.m. at Stephen Metzler Hall in the Folly Theater (300 W 12th St, Kansas City, MO 64105).

The concert features the multi-generational jazz talents of the Wijnands family, with legendary Kansas City jazz pianist Bram Wijnands performing with exciting young vocalist Lucy Wijnands, his daughter. This dynamic duo will perform stirring jazz standards set to the big band arrangements from KCJO Artistic Director Clint Ashlock.

Joining the big band are Kansas City piano legend Bram Wijnands and rising star vocalist Lucy Wijnands. We love celebrating family, and these two create absolute magic together. Swinging, soulful, joyous magic from the first family of Kansas City Jazz!

The jazz piano legend and the accomplished, rising star vocalist: father and daughter Bram and Lucy Wijnands will perform their swinging jazz with the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra big band, under the direction of KCJO Artistic Director Clint Ashlock, at the Folly Theater.

Lucy Wijnands lives in Brooklyn and is a recognized rising star in the New York jazz scene.

Bram Wijnands can be found behind the keyboard at KC Bier Company, The Majestic, or fronting the Bram Wijnands Swingtet at venues around town.

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Artistic Director Clint Ashlock stated, "Bram and Lucy Wijnands are two powerhouses of jazz with deep Kansas City roots. Bram holds court as a master of jazz piano at venues all over Kansas City and has been recognized here AND around the world as a preeminent practitioner of swing, stride and boogie. Bram's daughter Lucy Wijnands is a welcome and now-recognized voice in New York City's finest clubs and is without doubt one of the jazz world's brightest ascending stars. Her voice is mature, expressive and evocative, and I can't wait to hear the multi-generation musicality of father and daughter shine with the KCJO big band. This will be a special and sublime night of swinging music on the Folly stage. Do not miss this show!”

Single tickets are now on sale! For information about purchasing tickets, visit www.kcjo.org or call 816-225-4949.

