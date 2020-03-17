Kansas City Ballet Announces Cancellations And Postponements Due To Covid-19

Kansas City Ballet has announced cancellations and postponements due to Covid-19:

These are unprecedented times.

The health and safety of our entire community including all of you, our patrons, students, dancers, staff, and stakeholders is of the utmost importance to us.

Kansas City Ballet has been diligently monitoring the information coming out of CDC, WHO, city and state health agencies, as well as the national/international dance community regarding responses to the global pandemic, referred to as novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Under the authority of the March 15, 2020 proclamation, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has suspended all gatherings of 10 or more attendees within the city for at least 8 weeks or until the emergency has been lifted.

Kansas City Ballet has rescheduled or canceled productions, events and the school through the end of the season May 17. Kansas City Ballet's Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity and the KCBS Johnson County campus will be closed beginning March 18 until further notice.

Rescheduled

New Moves. Previously set to open March 26, the production will now take place in September, 2020. Dates are currently TBA. All ticket holders for New Moves will use their same tickets for the production in September.

Canceled

KCYB, April 3-5

Dance Speaks: Celts, April 22

Second Company @Home, April 23

Celts, May 8-17

Kansas City Ballet School Senior Showcase, May 11

Kansas City Ballet School Spring Performance, May 14

All School and Studio classes through May 17

All Community Engagement and Education events until further notice

ROAD Residency classes and Road Rally month through May

All additional auxiliary events, including KCB Guild, BARRE KC and donor events until further notice

Ticket holders to canceled paid events can choose from these two options:

Donate Your Tickets: As a valued member of our Kansas City Ballet family, you can appreciate the impact of cancellations on our financial health. As a nonprofit arts organization, Kansas City Ballet resources are put to the test during a civil emergency like this one. We are asking you to consider donating the cost of your tickets as a gift to KCB, for which we will gratefully issue you a tax receipt.

In recognition of your generous support, your name will be listed on a special page in our program and online as a Kansas City Ballet Hero throughout the 2020-2021 season.

KCB Account Credit: Alternatively, you can choose to place your ticket purchase value onto your KCB account. This credit will be available for you to use by October 9, 2020, towards the purchase of KCB performances during the 2020-2021 season. After this time, the credit will automatically change to a tax-deductible donation.

Due to our office and box office closing beginning March 18 and employees working remotely, we ask that all other ticketing questions be sent to boxoffice@kcballet.org.

On behalf of everyone at KCB - dancers, musicians, staff and faculty - we truly appreciate your investment in Kansas City Ballet and our arts and culture community.

We are wishing all of you good health and the stamina to weather this storm. And, as soon as we are able, we will be back to performing, teaching and sharing this art we hold so dear.

In the meantime, we will share special moments from past performances and other exclusive content via our social media pages because we know that dance has the power to transport us, if only for a moment, to a place of peace and joy. That is what we all need more of right now.

Sincerely,

Jeffrey J. Bentley

Executive Director

Devon Carney

Artistic Director

Jeffrey J. Bentley

Executive Director

Devon Carney

Artistic Director





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You