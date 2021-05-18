Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kansas City Ballet Brings Live Performances to Starlight Theatre This Weekend

Featuring brand new works by extraordinarily gifted choreographers.

May. 18, 2021  

Kansas City Ballet Brings Live Performances to Starlight Theatre This Weekend

Kansas City Ballet welcomes you to Starlight Theatre for a 70-minute performance uniquely designed to tantalize your sense of adventure. All ballets on the Kansas City Ballet at Starlight program are brand new works by extraordinarily gifted choreographers. These outdoor performances will be an exciting opportunity to experience live ballet on stage once again.

Kansas City Ballet would like to extend a very special offer to our community in celebration of essential and front-line workers with a FREE performance Saturday, May 22 at 2pm as our way of thanking them for all their vital work this past year. Reservations are required and can be made at https://www.kcstarlight.com/ or https://kcballet.org/ or by phone 816.363.7827. FREE parking for the matinee performance is available.

Tickets for the two 8 pm performances are $35 per person and can be purchased online at https://www.kcstarlight.com/ or https://kcballet.org/ or by phone 816.363.7827. Masks, social distancing, and safety protocols will be required. There will be concessions available for purchase.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco
Ben Rimalower
Ben Rimalower
Al?na Watters
Al?na Watters

Related Articles View More Kansas City Stories
Lyric Opera Of KC Announces New Visual Identity Photo

Lyric Opera Of KC Announces New Visual Identity

Kansas City Ballet Announces 2021-2022 Season Photo

Kansas City Ballet Announces 2021-2022 Season

Ambassador Sam Brownback Joins Conversation On Racial Reconciliation, May 19 Photo

Ambassador Sam Brownback Joins Conversation On Racial Reconciliation, May 19

First Artifacts Placed For Touring Exhibition Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away. Photo

First Artifacts Placed For Touring Exhibition 'Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away.'


More Hot Stories For You

  • Danbury's Musicals At Richter Announces Auditions For GODSPELL
  • Nate Bargatze to Bring THE RAINCHECK TOUR to Warner Theatre
  • Elm Shakespeare Company Presents BIPOC Directors Forum Take 2 - The Conversation Continues
  • Madison Opera's OPERA IN THE PARK Will Return For Summer 2021