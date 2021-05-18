Kansas City Ballet Brings Live Performances to Starlight Theatre This Weekend

Kansas City Ballet welcomes you to Starlight Theatre for a 70-minute performance uniquely designed to tantalize your sense of adventure. All ballets on the Kansas City Ballet at Starlight program are brand new works by extraordinarily gifted choreographers. These outdoor performances will be an exciting opportunity to experience live ballet on stage once again.

Kansas City Ballet would like to extend a very special offer to our community in celebration of essential and front-line workers with a FREE performance Saturday, May 22 at 2pm as our way of thanking them for all their vital work this past year. Reservations are required and can be made at https://www.kcstarlight.com/ or https://kcballet.org/ or by phone 816.363.7827. FREE parking for the matinee performance is available.

Tickets for the two 8 pm performances are $35 per person and can be purchased online at https://www.kcstarlight.com/ or https://kcballet.org/ or by phone 816.363.7827. Masks, social distancing, and safety protocols will be required. There will be concessions available for purchase.