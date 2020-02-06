KC SuperStar Auditions Coming Up; High School Singing Competition Awards $10,000

For area high schoolers, that scenario can become a reality through KC SuperStar, Kansas City's high school singing competition ala "American Idol/The Voice"!

Produced by the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City (The J), KC SuperStar preliminary auditions will take place Sunday, March 8, 1-3 p.m. and Wednesday, March 11, 5-7 p.m. at The J, 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park, KS. Singers only need to attend one audition for the competition, which is produced by The J.

The final event will take place Sunday evening, Aug. 23, 2020, in Yardley Hall at Johnson County Community College.

KC SuperStar 2020 is open to any high schooler in the Greater Kansas City area who loves to sing. The top award is the $10,000 Edward and Ellen Rose scholarship prize to the best high school singer. Judges for the preliminary auditions are area industry professionals.

Those auditioning should prepare to sing one song of their choice, A Capella (without accompaniment). Individual singers from all backgrounds, representing the full spectrum of musical genres and from across the metro area, are encouraged to audition. It is an experience of a lifetime!

To register for an audition, please visit kcsuperstar.org complete and submit a registration form. Up to 25 performers will be chosen to compete in the KC SuperStar Semifinals on Monday, June 1, at 7 p.m. in the White Theater at The J. This event is free and the general public is welcome to attend.

KC SuperStar is The J's annual fundraiser. Proceeds from KC SuperStar help provide transportation, meals, education, camp, wellness programs and the arts to so many deserving children, families, individuals and senior adults. In its nine years, the event has raised thousands of dollars in scholarships for individuals and families. A portion of funds raised goes to The Reat Griffin Underwood Rising Stars Fund supporting performing arts education and training programs for youth ages 14-21.

Michael and Beth Liss, longtime J members and dedicated volunteers, are chairing KC Superstar 2020.

More than 200-plus high school singers annually compete for the coveted tittle of KC SuperStar. During the Aug. 23 finals, a panel of entertainment industry professionals will judge the singers selecting the top four; the audience will then vote to determine the ultimate winner who will receive the $10,000 scholarship. Other singers will be awarded scholarships for second place - $5,000; Third Place-$2,500; and Fourth Place-$1,000; all other finalists receive financial scholarships.

For more information about KC SuperStar, please visit www.kcsuperstar.org; please check out the Facebook page as well at https://www.facebook.com/groups/kcsuperstar/.





