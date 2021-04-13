KC Ballet Announces Six More Episodes Of NEW MOVES: The Broadcast Series

New Moves, traditionally one of Kansas City Ballet's most popular in-person performances, this year showcases contemporary ballet in beautiful iconic settings throughout the greater Kansas City area.

This online broadcast production has been extended an additional six weeks from April 15 through May 20.

Now even more Kansas City Ballet artists and emerging and established choreographers discover bold new ways of expression and feel the athleticism, beauty, power, and passion of never-before-seen dance creations!

For more information, please visit kcballet.org.