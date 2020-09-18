Jim Brickman Presents COMFORT & JOY AT HOME LIVE!

Enjoy a one of a kind, personal concert experience with Jim Brickman from your couch, your bed, your comfy chair, all while supporting your local theater!

Grammy Nominated Songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman will be taking the nation by storm this holiday season with the "Comfort & Joy at Home 2020" Virtual Tour.

A portion of each ticket purchased to this LIVE event will be benefit the Folly Theater. Fans and their families can enjoy this unique virtual concert experience from the comfort of home, while supporting the Folly Theater during this challenging time.

Get Tickets. Tickets: $125, $75, $40 includes Interactive Zoom Room, Meet & Greets and Christmas Gifts delivered to your door.

Brickman will bring the LIVE concert experience up close and personal by blending yuletide memories and holiday carols with his own hit songs such as, "The Gift," "Sending You A Little Christmas," "Angel Eyes" and "If You Believe." Brickman will warm the hearts of all as sweet sounds of faith and love make spirits bright, bringing family and friends together for anything but a silent night.

The Jim Brickman's Christmas tradition continues, with a front row experience like never before.

