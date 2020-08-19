Facebook Group Forms to Bring Broadway to Branson

Within a couple of weeks, the group had 1,000 followers, established committees, and discussed possibilities with a Broadway booking agent.

A Facebook group has been formed with the goal of bringing touring Broadway productions to Branson, Branson Tri Lakes News reports.

Within a couple of weeks, the group had 1,000 followers, established committees, and discussed possibilities with a Broadway booking agent. Melissa Taillon, the creator of the group, has also been in contact with members of Branson government, the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, and local shows.

"A lot of my friends who used to give me a hard time about being a Broadway fan watched [Hamilton] and listened to it for the first time," Taillon said. "Them seeing Hamilton kind of opened their eyes, and they said, 'wait a second. This is Broadway.' They want to see live musical theater in an accessible form."

A final deal has yet to be made, but the Encore Theatre may be the venue used for this next venture. The theatre does not have an orchestra pit, but it does have a room for musicians.

However, Taillon accepts that this is a long-term process, especially with the pandemic. It could take years before Broadway comes to Branson.

"We just want people to fall in love with the arts again," she said.

To learn more, join the Facebook group "Bring Broadway to Branson," or email Taillon at backstage@bringingbroadwaytobranson.com.

Read the original story on Branson Tri Lakes News.

