Carlsen Center Presents Robert Randolph And The Family Band At Yardley Hall

The 2019 - 2020 season of the Carlsen Center Presents Series continues with Robert Randolph and the Family Band, on Saturday, November 9, 8 p.m. in Yardley Hall. High res photos with IDs can be found here. Video can be found here and here.

One of the well-known "sacred steel" players, Robert Randolph has a long history in gospel, famous for using a lap steel guitar for church music. The concert will include music from his critically acclaimed recently released album, Brighter Days, as well as hits from the past.

A reviewer from AmericanSongwriter.com stated, "This is another in a series of solid, R&B-soaked Sacred Steel albums, each a little better and more focused than the last, that further cements the pedal steel's - and Robert Randolph's own - musical place both in and outside of the church."

Named one of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time by Rolling Stone, Robert Randolph and his Family Band bring the pedal steel/jam band sound to Yardley Hall. It's a blend of rock, funk, soul, jazz and good old jamming-what Randolph calls a true music art form scene where you can just be who you are. Robert Randolph and the Family Band walk that line deftly, displaying their virtuosity within the context of a smartly crafted tunes and inspiring the likes of Eric Clapton, Carlos Santana and Derek Trucks, all of whom have played with Randolph and studied his technique.

Tickets may be purchased online www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter or by phone (913) 469-4445. Season ticket packages which include a purchase of five events (or more) are available for a 10% discount. Donors to the Friends of the Carlsen Center (starting at $50) receive a 15% discount off season ticket packages.

For more information about the 2019-2020 the Carlsen Center Presents Series at Johnson County Community College, and a full list of performers, visit www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter.

Carlsen Center Presents 2019-2020 Season At A Glance

Oct. 25 Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue

Oct. 26 Pablo Ziegler Jazz Tango Trio*

Oct. 27 Jake Shimabukuro, Ukulele

Nov. 2 National Dance Company of Siberia

Nov. 8 Cirque Mechanics: 42FT - A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels

Nov. 9 Robert Randolph and the Family Band

Nov. 10 Harlem 100 - A Celebration of the Harlem Renaissance

Nov. 22 Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood-The Scared Scriptless Tour

Dec. 8 Winterlude-Ensemble Ibérica-Siento y Vivo (I Feel and Live)*

Dec. 17 Bandstand

Jan. 18 Bomsori Kim, Violin-In Recital*

Jan. 19 Winterlude-Eboni Fondren*

Feb. 7 Anderson & Roe-Piano Duo*

Feb. 9 Bobby McFerrin and Gimme5: circlesongs

Feb. 14-16 Mrs. Krishnan's Party+-a partnership with Johnson County Parks and Recreation

Feb. 15-16 An American in Paris (matinee and evening performances)

Feb. 21 The Choir of Man

Feb. 23 Winterlude-Gerald Spaits Sax & Violins*

Feb. 26 Don't Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus! The Musical!

Mar. 6 Kannapolis: A Moving Portrait*

Mar. 7 Danú St. Patrick's Celebration

Mar. 11 SEEDS*

Mar. 15 Winterlude-Nate Nall Quintet*

Mar. 19 Quartet San Francisco*-Masters of Pop: The Beatles and Beyond

Mar. 20-21 DRUM TAO 2020

Apr. 2 The Reminders*

Apr. 3 Piff The Magic Dragon (magic and comedy)

May 9 Alonzo King LINES Ballet

* Events held in Polsky Theatre, JCCC





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You