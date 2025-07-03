CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Opens at Theatre in the Park Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre in the Park continues its 2025 Outdoor Season with Catch Me If You Can, the musical comedy based on the remarkable real-life exploits of Frank Abagnale Jr., a teenager who posed as a pilot, doctor, and lawyer—all before his 21st birthday. The production runs July 11–19 at the outdoor amphitheater in Shawnee Mission Park.

Directed by Kacy Christensen, Catch Me If You Can is presented as a show-within-a-show, following Frank’s cross-country cons and the relentless pursuit by FBI agent Carl Hanratty. The musical features a book by Terrence McNally (Ragtime, The Full Monty) and a swinging 1960s-inspired score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray).

“For me, directing this show is the realization of a lifelong dream,” said Christensen. “It’s full of movement, humor, and heart—and TIP lets me bring it to life with real artists and real magic.”

While the show offers big dance numbers, humor, and high-energy music, it also explores deeper themes of identity, connection, and the search for belonging. “Beneath the disguises is a young man looking for family and a place to land,” Christensen added.

Catch Me If You Can runs from July 11–19. All outdoor performances begin at 8:00 p.m. The TIP Box Office opens at 6:00 p.m., and gates to the seating area open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10.80 for seniors, and $7 for youth ages 4–10. Children 3 and under are free (ticket required). Discounted tickets are available at the Box Office for Thrifty Thursday.