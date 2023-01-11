Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Star And TikTok Sensation Tina Maddigan To Lead GYPSY At Music Theater Heritage

Maddigan is best known for originating the lead role of Sophie in the Broadway smash hit, Mamma Mia!

Jan. 11, 2023  
Music Theater Heritage Artistic Director Tim Scott announced today that Broadway star Tina Maddigan (Mayer) will play Mama Rose in MTH's summer production of Gypsy.

Maddigan is best known for originating the lead role of Sophie in the Broadway smash hit, Mamma Mia! and her portrayal of Julia Gulia in the original Broadway production of The Wedding Singer. After emergency spinal surgery left Tina's vocal cords paralyzed, she was forced to leave the stage to rehabilitate, and is thrilled to to have defied the odds by returning to the spotlight at MTH.

During her recovery time, Maddigan has been showcasing her comedic talents on TikTok as @tinamadlibs where she has amassed over a half a million followers. Her celebrity impressions, characters and original sketches not only make people smile, but she recently raised over $10,000 during an online concert for the American Heart Association in honor of her mother, who passed away suddenly after suffering a heart attack.

One of Stephen Sondheim's earliest contributions to the musical theater, Gypsy is regarded by many as the finest musical ever created; it is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters' success - while secretly yearning for her own. Set all across America in the 1920s and 30s, this landmark show explores the world of two-bit show business with brass, humor, heart, and sophistication. The celebrated score by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim boasts one glorious hit after another, including: "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Let Me Entertain You," "Some People," "You'll Never Get Away from Me," "If Momma Was Married," "All I Need Is the Girl," "You Gotta Get A Gimmick," "Small World," and "Together Wherever We Go."

Due to popular demand, the MTH production has already been extended beyond its original closing date and is now scheduled to play June 15 through July 9.

Additional casting and details will be released at a later date.

Music Theater Heritage (MTH) was founded in 1997 by George Harter as a vehicle to syndicate his award-winning radio show, "A Night on the Town." In 2003 MTH began producing live shows on a loading dock at the historic Belger Arts Center in downtown Kansas City. Today MTH operates at of Crown Center in Kansas City, MO welcoming nearly 50,000 people annually. MTH houses three theatrical stages, production facilities, studio space, and a public lobby.




