Tokyo Cinemas Plan to Reopen Next Month

The state of emergency in Tokyo will be extended for three weeks on June 1.

May. 30, 2021  

Movie theaters in Tokyo are planning to reopen next month when COVID-19 restrictions ease, NHK reports. The state of emergency in Tokyo will be extended for three weeks on June 1.

Movie theaters will not be urged to shut down, but they will be asked to close by 9 p.m.

Cinema House Otsuka in central Tokyo is preparing to reopen on Tuesday. About half of the seats in the theaters are marked with plastic twine to show they are unavailable, to ensure distance between patrons.

Visitors will also be asked to not shake hands at any events that the theater may host.

Read more and watch the full report on NHK.


