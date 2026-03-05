YOSHIKI To Perform Japanese National Anthem at 2026 F1 Japanese Grand Prix

🎭 NEW! Japan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Japan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Musician, composer, and TIME100 honoree YOSHIKI is confirmed to perform the Japanese national anthem, "Kimigayo," at the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship Aramco Japanese Grand Prix, taking place the weekend of March 27-29th. Tickets for the event are available here.

During the race weekend, more than 200,000 spectators are expected to gather at Japan's Suzuka Circuit, making it one of the world’s major sporting events. The final race will be broadcast to more than 180 countries and regions worldwide, with the national anthem performance happening immediately before the race starts. YOSHIKI will deliver a new arrangement featuring both piano and drums.

"I am deeply honored to perform the national anthem at such a prestigious venue as the Suzuka Circuit," said YOSHIKI. "Following my third surgery and an extensive period of recovery, I am looking forward to delivering my full sound to the world. I hope to share a special moment of unity through music on this global stage."

YOSHIKI is widely recognized as one of Japan’s most internationally influential artists. A composer, songwriter, pianist, drummer, and leader of the legendary rock band X JAPAN, he has built a global career spanning rock, classical music, film, fashion, and philanthropy.

In 2025, YOSHIKI became the first Japanese artist selected for TIME magazine’s “100 Most Influential People in the World” (TIME100). His international work includes composing the official theme music for the Golden Globe Awards as well as music for major films and global events.

YOSHIKI has performed at many of the world’s most prestigious venues, including Madison Square Garden and Carnegie Hall in New York, Wembley Arena, and Royal Albert Hall in London. He is the first Japanese artist to be immortalized with handprints and footprints at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, and is the founder of the high-fashion house MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS, which recently debuted at Paris Fashion Week.

The Formula 1 performance serves as the ultimate prelude to YOSHIKI’s highly anticipated concert series, "YOSHIKI CLASSICAL 2026: Awakening Eve," taking place April 3–5 at the Tokyo Garden Theater. These shows represent "Chapter One" of his 2026 world tour, marking his official comeback to the classical stage after two and a half years.