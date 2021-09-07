GLORY DAYS Will Open in Tokyo September 17th

Nick Blaemire and James Gardiner's coming of age rock musical GLORY DAYS will open for a return engagement in Tokyo on September 17th, after playing a six month run at the Shinjuku Face Theatre in July 2009.

The musical, which made its world premiere at the Signature Theatre in Arlington, VA in January 2008, transferred to Broadway's Circle in the Square, and famously closed on opening night. It has since had over 50 productions around the world.

"James and I are honored that Glory Days continues to have a life," composer Nick Blaemire said. "We wish we could be there to see it, but it's especially exciting that the show will be streamed internationally."

"Over the last 14 years, it's been thrilling to watch Glory Days find an audience around the world, and especially in Japan. Nick and I have had the opportunity to connect with the artists on social media and it's been an honor to watch them bring the show to life from afar," bookwriter Gardiner said.

The production, which is double cast, will be one of the first musicals to open in Japan since the pandemic hit. It features Hino Shinichiro (of the pop group Le Velvets, www.le-velvets.com), Luke Yosuke Crawford (MAN OF LA MANCHA), Sho Kato (LES MIS), and songwriter Eric Fukusaki (IN THE HEIGHTS).

The production will be streamed internationally. For more information, visit: https://glorydays-musical.com.