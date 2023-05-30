The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Will Host Popular Music Series SUMMER SIPS & SOUNDS

There will be four fun concerts from June through October.

Festival of the Arts BOCA, Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS), and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) are reviving the popular music series SUMMER SIPS & SOUNDS with four fun concerts from June through October. They will be held in the museum's lecture hall, located in Historic Town Hall, 71 North Federal Highway in downtown Boca Raton (33432).

Each Thursday evening concert will be tied to a particular decade and musically reflect what was happening in Boca Raton at the time. All four concerts will kick-off with a cocktail reception at 6 pm followed by the performance starting at 6:45 pm. Tickets are $40 for BRHS members, $45 for nonmembers.

Thursday, June 15: Music of the 1960s

The swinging '60s brought two colleges to Boca Raton, a high school, a hospital, Arvida, and IBM. Once a small farm town best known for its green beans, this was the decade Boca Raton started to grow up and grow out.

Thursday, July 20: Music of the 1920s

The roaring '20s was when Florida resembled the Klondike Gold Rush—but the gold was in the sands of the state's beautiful beaches. People from all over the country rushed to invest in one of the most iconic of the “boom era” projects: Addison Mizner's Boca Raton.

Thursday, September 7: Music of the 1980s

The disco '80s was amplified flash, celebrating both big shoulders and big hair. It was the decade that IBM produced the ancestor of all PC computers and boomtown Boca was hailed as Silicon Beach.

Thursday, October 12 – Music of the '90s (The 1890s)

In 1896, a new town called Boca Raton was established on Henry Flagler's Florida East Coast Railway, and pioneers brought phonographs with them so they could enjoy a little ragtime, the pop music of the period.

Tickets to this year's Summer Sips & Sounds music series can be made online at Click Here.




