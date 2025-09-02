The Miramar Cultural Center to Present AFTER 7 WITH REGINA BELLE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



R&B lovers don't miss an evening at the Miramar Cultural Center with Regina Belle on Friday, October 10 at 8 pm. The multi-award winning After 7 artists will be offering fans the ultimate After 7 experience and will be joined by singer, songwriter and Grammy Award winner Regina Belle.

Sing along to timeless After 7 hits including “Ready or Not”, “Can't Stop” and “All I Want is You” during a night of smooth vocals and soulful classics. Complementing After 7 is Regina Belle known for her hits “Baby Come to Me”, “If I Could” and “Make It Like It Was”.

The event is hosted by Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne and presented by the Miramar Cultural Center. Tickets start at $75. For tickets and more information visit .

Miramar Cultural Center / ArtsPark is located at 2400 Civic Center Place in Miramar. The Miramar Cultural Center / ArtsPark was created to celebrate creativity within the city. This landmark is a vibrant, urban destination located in the heart of the Miramar Town Center, situated adjacent to City Hall with ample free parking onsite.