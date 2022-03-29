MEAN GIRLS, ALADDIN and More Announced for FSCJ Artist Series 2022-23 Broadway Season

The FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, has announced its 56th Anniversary Season will include Disney's Aladdin, Elf The Musical, Pretty Woman, Jesus Christ Superstar and Mean Girls.

All performances will be at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts formerly known as Times-Union Center, 300 Water St, Jacksonville, FL.

"Despite the pandemic, we are concluding one of the most successful Broadway seasons in our history. It's exciting to see so many returning to the theatre," said Milt Russos, Executive Director of the FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville.

"We have a wonderful five-show Broadway in Jacksonville season scheduled. The season features a holiday classic, a grand revival of an iconic musical and three shows currently or recently on Broadway. We look forward to welcoming theatergoers once again back to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (formerly known as Times-Union Center) for our 56th Season - a season promising to be full of enthralling moments, beautiful music, and unforgettable memories."

ELF THE MUSICAL

The hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. December 6-11, 2022

Disney's ALADDIN

The Hit Broadway Musical: Discover a whole new world and a timeless story with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. January 10-15, 2023

PRETTY WOMAN - The Big New Musical.

Big. Huge. Are you ready to fall in love all over again? One of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories comes to the stage with a powerhouse creative team. February 15-19, 2023

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

The 50th Anniversary Tour: The vibrant rock-opera telling of the final weeks of the life of Jesus Christ, set to Tim Rice & Andrew Lloyd Webber's unforgettable score. March 21-26, 2023

MEAN GIRLS

The Hilarious Hit Musical: Featuring a book by Tina Fey. April 25-30, 2023

Those wishing to become new subscribers can join the wait list at https://bit.ly/22-23BroadwaySeason beginning March 29, 2022. Patrons on the wait list will be contacted prior to the public on sale to make their purchases.

Learn more at www.fscjartistseries.org.