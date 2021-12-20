Kick Off 2022 With Beatles Tribute AMERICAN ENGLISH At Raue Center

Kick off 2022 with a musical blast from the past! Raue Center For The Arts is proud to welcome award-winning Beatles tribute band, American English, back to the stage for another look into The Beatles' vast history book at 8 p.m. on December 31, 2021.

"When it comes to the music of The Beatles, no tribute is better than American English," says Raue Center Board President, Tim Paul. "Reminisce with Raue Center and hear your favorite Fab Four tunes this New Year's Eve. What better way to ring in 2020 than with John, Ringo, Paul, and George!"

The show will begin with the early years of Ed Sullivan and includes classic Beatles' favorites such as "She Loves You," "Twist and Shout," "I Want To Hold Your Hand" and many others as American English captures the very essence of John, Paul, George, and Ringo!

Next, the audience will take a trip with American English as they recreate the psychedelic era of The Beatles. Every musical and visual detail is magically shaped in a colorful journey back in time. The audience will witness incredible versions of selections from "Sgt. Pepper" and "Magical Mystery Tour." All the songs are performed completely live without any tapes or backing tracks.

And in the end, the audience will be taken on a spectacular musical excursion through the final years of The Beatles. Relive the years of "The White Album," "Let It Be" and "Abbey Road." Moving renditions of songs such as "Hey Jude," "Something" and "Let It Be" are sure to complete this hit tribute to The Beatles!

American English is widely considered the best Beatles tribute of our time, with the late Sam Leach, original promoter for The Beatles, calling the band "The Beatles Incarnate." Known for their precise attention to every musical detail, American English creates "The Complete Beatles Tribute" complete with costume changes, vintage instruments, and special effects.

At the inception of the band, American English was the winner of a sound-alike contest at Beatlefest® for three consecutive years. American English has also been named Illinois Entertainer of the Year, was voted Best Beatles Tribute Band in the 2011 Chicago Rocker Awards, and also won "Best Tribute Band" three of the last four years in the Chicagoland area. The demand here and abroad, coupled with their spectacular fan base, has anchored American English into a professional setting and launched them to performances at venues and theatres worldwide.

Tickets start at $37 and can be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or at 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

Raue Center now requires masks for all patrons 2+ and proof of vaccination or negative covid test within 72 hours to attend Raue Center shows and events. For more information visit rauecenter.org/covid/. For questions or concerns, please contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212.