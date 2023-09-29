HOMESTEAD HAUNT: THE SWAMP Begins Tonight

Homestead Tiny Enterprises, LLC., a prominent Williston-based business, has announced its collaboration with theatrical professionals from the Broadway Dreams Foundation to bring a must-see haunted house experience to the community this Halloween. Homestead Haunt: The Swamp will take place at Homestead Park (1050 NE 6th Blvd., Williston, FL 32696) starting today, Friday, September 29 through Tuesday, October 31, 2023, promising a spine-chilling, immersive haunted adventure like no other. Performances of Homestead Haunt, The Swamp will take place starting at 7:30 PM with full schedule information available on the website. Tickets are now on sale online at the link below.

Homestead Tiny Enterprises, LLC. President & CEO, Co-Founder, Matt Crandall, expressed his excitement about offering this unique opportunity to the community, saying “We are thrilled to collaborate with the Broadway Dreams Foundation to create Homestead Haunt: The SWAMP at Homestead Park. Our team has paid meticulous attention to every detail to deliver an experience like no other. We can't wait to share this terrifying adventure with our community.”

Written and directed by New York City-based artist, John Viggiano, Homestead Haunt tells a terrifying tale set on Halloween night. When the county sheriff commits a heinous crime, he resorts to desperate measures to conceal his actions – including a fabricated missing persons case involving his own daughter. Trapped in a secluded cabin in the woods, the sheriff's daughter embarks on a journey to uncover the dark secrets that have been hidden from her. As a heavy storm uncovers the crime scene, the investigation unravels, exposing a web of cover-ups and unearthed secrets that will forever alter the fate of the townspeople of Williston. Homestead Haunt will offer a unique opportunity for thrill-seekers and horror enthusiasts to fully immerse themselves in an unforgettable storyline that is guaranteed to send chills down their spines for weeks to come.

Performances of Homestead Haunt begin at 7:30 PM and will take place Thursday through Sunday with additional performances on Halloween week, including Monday, October 30th and Tuesday, October 31, 2023. The duration of each individual walk-through experience is approximately 8 minutes. On Sundays and Thursdays, General Admission tickets are $25 and Fast Pass tickets, which allow patrons to move to the front of the line, are $45. On Fridays and Saturdays, General Admission Tickets are $30 and Fast Pass tickets are $50. For tickets, full schedule information, and more information, please visit the link below.

Visitors of Homestead Haunt are welcome to take advantage of all the additional activities Homestead Park has to offer, including cornhole, ax throwing, pickleball, beer, wine, and dining at Bungalow Burgers and Taco Freeway. For more information, please visit HomesteadParks.com.

About Homestead Tiny Enterprises, LLC

Homestead Tiny Enterprises owns and operates two unique Williston, Florida properties. Homestead Park is a completely unique take on a community gathering place, featuring a 9,000-square-foot open-air marketplace, 7 tiny house retail shops, 2 tiny house restaurants, a wine shop, a provisions store, a large outdoor beer & wine bar, an ax throwing venue, and 2 sand volleyball courts. We also host all sorts of events such as fitness classes, birthdays, tournaments & leagues, car meets, and so much more! Here at Homestead Tiny Enterprises, we have a vision of our tiny house resorts as a recreational experience. We're designing a lodging environment that's actually exciting to come home to. Working with our partner company, Homestead Tiny House, we actually custom design, build, and stage our houses, and our properties, from the outside in to reflect a consistent theme, meant to reflect the adventures available nearby.

About Homestead Tiny House LLC.

Homestead Tiny House Co. is a Williston-based business specializing in the design and construction of innovative tiny houses. With a commitment to quality craftsmanship and sustainable living, Homestead Tiny House Co. has become a leading name in the tiny house movement, offering unique and customizable solutions for individuals seeking a simpler and more environmentally conscious lifestyle. For more information on Homestead Tiny House Co., visit homesteadtinyhouse.com and for more information on Tiny Resorts, visit homesteadtinyresorts.com.

About Broadway Dreams Foundation

The Broadway Dreams Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing young, aspiring performers with the tools, training, and support necessary to pursue their dreams in the performing arts. Through immersive programs, masterclasses, and mentorship opportunities, the Broadway Dreams Foundation empowers the next generation of talent and fosters a love for the arts. For more information, please visit broadwaydreams.org.