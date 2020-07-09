Florida Theatre Updates Their Reopening Plan

The next scheduled Florida Theatre show is Gary Allan, on August 28. If that changes, it will be announced directly to the audience in a timely manner. The guiding principle is that the Florida Theatre will be open again when it is safe for the artists and audiences to do so. They're paying close attention to the best thinking in the sports, arts and entertainment industries on how to do this, and following guidance from the Centers for Disease control, the State of Florida, and the City of Jacksonville.

They are specifically working closely with the City of Jacksonville, who understand the importance of returning the arts and entertainment to the life of Jacksonville, but the mutual goal is to do it safely. When there is more information about when, and any new protocols that the audiences should expect, they will share it publicly.

The following events have been canceled

Brittany Howard on April 23, 2020

Rainbow Kitten Surprise on May 12, 2020

The Bachelor Live on May 10, 2020

Refunds for canceled events will be processed automatically. If you paid cash, a refund check will be mailed to you.

