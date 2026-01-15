Diana Krall To Launch U.S. Tour At Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Jacksonville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jacksonville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The FSCJ Artist Series will present Diana Krall in concert on Sunday, January 18, at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. The performance will mark the opening date of Krall’s 29-city U.S. tour.

Krall is a Grammy Award–winning, multi-platinum jazz vocalist and pianist whose career includes eight albums that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. Her recordings have earned two Grammy Awards, ten Juno Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum certifications.

Her 1999 album When I Look in Your Eyes spent 52 consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Jazz chart and received two Grammy Awards, achieving Platinum status in both the United States and Canada. More recent releases include This Dream of You, which continued her work blending jazz standards with original material.

Tickets for the January 18 performance are available through the FSCJ Artist Series website.