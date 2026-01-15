Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Chad Boyd - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Limelight Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kailin Lake, Julia Taylor, Carol Burns - SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN - Amelia Community Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Katie Timoney - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Limelight Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Rhonda Wilson - RAGTIME - Gainesville Community Playhouse
Best Direction Of A Play
Mary Claire Branton - RHINOCEROS - Limelight Theatre
Best Ensemble
SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN - Amelia Community Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sandra Wilcox - RENT - Gainesville Community Playhouse
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jackie Collins - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Acrosstown Repertory Theatre
Best Musical
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Acrosstown Repertory Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
WHEN ALL THE SAINTS ARE GATHERED - Limelight Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Julia Taylor - SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN - Amelia Community Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Alberto Peart - RHINOCEROS - Limelight Theatre
Best Play
RHINOCEROS - Limelight Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rob O'Leary - RHINOCEROS - Limelight Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nicholas Frost - RHINOCEROS - Limelight Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Justin Clement - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Acrosstown Repertory Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Collin James - RHINOCEROS - Limelight Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Alhambra Theatre and Dining
Favorite Local Theatre
Limelight Theatre
