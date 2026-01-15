 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 15, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Chad Boyd - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Limelight Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kailin Lake, Julia Taylor, Carol Burns - SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN - Amelia Community Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Katie Timoney - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Limelight Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Rhonda Wilson - RAGTIME - Gainesville Community Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Play
Mary Claire Branton - RHINOCEROS - Limelight Theatre

Best Ensemble
SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN - Amelia Community Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sandra Wilcox - RENT - Gainesville Community Playhouse

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jackie Collins - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Acrosstown Repertory Theatre

Best Musical
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Acrosstown Repertory Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
WHEN ALL THE SAINTS ARE GATHERED - Limelight Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Julia Taylor - SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN - Amelia Community Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Alberto Peart - RHINOCEROS - Limelight Theatre

Best Play
RHINOCEROS - Limelight Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rob O'Leary - RHINOCEROS - Limelight Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nicholas Frost - RHINOCEROS - Limelight Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Justin Clement - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Acrosstown Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Collin James - RHINOCEROS - Limelight Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Alhambra Theatre and Dining

Favorite Local Theatre
Limelight Theatre

