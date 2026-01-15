Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Jacksonville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jacksonville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Chad Boyd - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Limelight Theatre



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kailin Lake, Julia Taylor, Carol Burns - SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN - Amelia Community Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Katie Timoney - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Limelight Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Rhonda Wilson - RAGTIME - Gainesville Community Playhouse



Best Direction Of A Play

Mary Claire Branton - RHINOCEROS - Limelight Theatre



Best Ensemble

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN - Amelia Community Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sandra Wilcox - RENT - Gainesville Community Playhouse



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jackie Collins - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Acrosstown Repertory Theatre



Best Musical

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Acrosstown Repertory Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical

WHEN ALL THE SAINTS ARE GATHERED - Limelight Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Julia Taylor - SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN - Amelia Community Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Alberto Peart - RHINOCEROS - Limelight Theatre



Best Play

RHINOCEROS - Limelight Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rob O'Leary - RHINOCEROS - Limelight Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nicholas Frost - RHINOCEROS - Limelight Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Justin Clement - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Acrosstown Repertory Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Collin James - RHINOCEROS - Limelight Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Alhambra Theatre and Dining



Favorite Local Theatre

Limelight Theatre

Winners can download graphics here.