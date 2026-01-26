AN EVENING OF ALTON BROWN Comes to Florida Theatre This April

🎭 NEW! Jacksonville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jacksonville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Florida Theatre will present An Evening of Alton Brown on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville.

Television personality, author, and famed foodist Alton Brown announced today his new live concept show, An Evening of Alton Brown, an intimate theatrical experience that will bring audiences closer than ever to the man behind some of the most beloved culinary shows of all time.

Although he's keeping the details under wraps, Brown has said that with An Evening of Alton Brown, he's “stirring up reimagined twists on some of his greatest hits, and “spicing things up with new demonstrations, music, and slightly scaled-down mayhem.” No matter what, An Evening of Alton Brown will present Brown as you've never seen him — unless, of course, you've been invited to his house.

Best known for creating and hosting groundbreaking television such as Good Eats, Iron Chef America, Cutthroat Kitchen, and Food Network Star, Brown has also built one of the most successful culinary touring franchises ever, performing live in more than 300 cities for well over half a million fans. With An Evening of Alton Brown, he strips away the spectacle in favor of connection, spontaneity, and storytelling, delivering a show that is equal parts humor, science, food, and heart.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 30, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Buy them at www.floridatheatre.com or the Florida Theatre Box Office at (904) 355-2787. Ask about the VIP/Meet & Greet package available for this show.

About Alton Brown

Alton Brown was directing TV commercials when he got the crazy idea to go to culinary school and reinvent the cooking show. The result was Good Eats, an irreverent, science-forward program that kept Brown gainfully employed for over 20 years. Along the way, he hosted iconic programs like Iron Chef America, Food Network Star, and Cutthroat Kitchen. Brown's live culinary variety shows have toured to sold-out crowds across the country since 2013, and his 10th book, a collection of essays and ruminations, Food for Thought, was a New York Times best seller. Brown is reinventing food content yet again by recently launching a new YouTube series: Alton Brown Cooks Food. He lives in Atlanta with his wife, the designer Elizabeth Ingram, and a trio of nefarious canines.