VOYAGE Brings The Music Of Journey To The Florida Theatre This June

The Florida Theatre will present VOYAGE: Celebrating the Music of Journey on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. at the historic Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 30, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Buy them at www.floridatheatre.com or the Florida Theatre Box Office at (904) 355-2787.

VOYAGE is the world's premier Journey tribute band, celebrated for their uncanny ability to recreate the legendary sound, energy, and passion of one of rock's greatest bands. The band's attention to detail is unrivaled: blistering guitar solos, lush keyboard arrangements, electrifying stage presence, and stunning harmonies. VOYAGE has earned a reputation as the ultimate homage to Journey's timeless music.

Fronted by Pedro Espada (lead vocals), whose range and tone rival the iconic Steve Perry, and backed by a lineup of world-class musicians, Robby Hoffman (guitar), Greg Smith (bass), Lance Millard (keys), and Dana Spellman (drums), who bring every note to life with precision and heart, VOYAGE doesn't just perform Journey's greatest hits—they transport audiences back to the height of arena rock glory. From the soaring ballads of "Faithfully" and "Open Arms" to the anthemic energy of "Don't Stop Believin'" and "Separate Ways," every performance is a journey through the soundtrack of a generation.

With 20 years of sold-out shows across the USA and rave reviews from die-hard fans and first-time listeners alike, VOYAGE has solidified its place as the definitive Journey tribute band. Whether you're a lifelong fan or discovering the magic of Journey for the first time, VOYAGE promises a night of unforgettable rock 'n' roll perfection.

To learn more, visit https://www.voyageband.com/.

