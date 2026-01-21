LOVE, LUST, AND LOSS: A CABARET Comes Tp The Bull on Valentine's Day

🎭 NEW! Jacksonville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jacksonville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Emerging musical theater writers Morgan Vanderlaan and Nicolas Chalise will present Love, Lust, and Loss: A Cabaret, a one-night-only evening of new musical theater, on Friday, February 14, 9:00-10:00 PM at The Bull in downtown Gainesville.

The cabaret features original songs from the duo's debut musical MOMENTS (which premiered in April 2025), their one-act modern musical tragedy Supernova, and brand-new work from their in-progress project, The Next Great American Musical. Highlights include the nostalgic tenderness of "Forever Love," the defiant optimism of "Our Time Will Come," and the emotional catharsis of "Let It Out." Together, the selections trace the arc of first crushes, hard-earned hope, and the resolve to keep going in the face of change.

Love, Lust, and Loss: A Cabaret is presented as both a celebration and a confession, promising an intimate evening for anyone navigating partnership, ambition, self-discovery, and the space in between.

Vanderlaan and Chalise began writing together in October 2024 after meeting one another during their freshman year at the University of Florida. Now as rising juniors, Vanderlaan is an English and Political Science major, while Chalise is a Music Composition major. As collaborators, they focus on developing original musical theater that centers emotional honesty, contemporary storytelling, and music-driven narrative.

The performance takes place at The Bull, 18 SW 1st Ave, Gainesville, FL. Cover is a sliding scale starting at $5 with donations greatly appreciated. Cash and virtual payment options will be accepted at the door. Additional information can be found at www.vanderlaanchalise.com.