Fleming Island Resident Wins Florida Theatre’s 2025 Annual Ticket Drawing

A Fleming Island resident has been named the winner of the Florida Theatre’s 2025 Annual Ticket Drawing, the nonprofit venue announced this week.

Brian Nick won the fundraiser’s top prize: one pair of tickets in the first six rows to each artist presented by the Florida Theatre during the 2026 season, a package valued at more than $15,000. For artists with multiple engagements, the prize includes tickets to one performance.

“Show ticket sales cover just half of the Florida Theatre’s annual budget. Fundraisers like this one help us close the gap each year,” said Kevin Stone, interim president and vice president of programming at the Florida Theatre. “This is the 11th year in a row the Florida Theatre has held the Annual Ticket Drawing. More than 1,500 tickets were sold, raising $39,000 for our nonprofit theatre.”

Nick said he has been attending performances at the Florida Theatre regularly for the past several years and learned about the annual drawing through the venue’s online channels. “I thought it was a great opportunity to support a venue I love while having the chance to experience even more of what they offer,” he said.

According to Nick, the prize will significantly expand his ability to attend performances throughout the year. “It removes the need to choose between shows and allows me to attend performances I might have otherwise missed. It’s a meaningful gift that I look forward to enjoying as much as possible.”

Nick also encouraged others to support the venue through attendance, fundraising initiatives, or other forms of engagement. “The Florida Theatre is an irreplaceable cultural asset for Jacksonville, and community support is essential to keeping it thriving,” he said.

The Florida Theatre is a historic, nonprofit performing arts venue in downtown Jacksonville that relies on a combination of ticket sales, fundraising, and community support to sustain its programming. Additional information on supporting the theatre year-round is available at floridatheatre.com/support.