Miramar To Host FIRST FRIDAYS: NETWORK & CHILL BLACK HISTORY MONTH EDITION

The City of Miramar will present its February edition of First Fridays: Network & Chill on Friday, February 6, 2026, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Miramar Cultural Center. The Black History Month–themed event will feature guest speakers Maurice “Trick Daddy” Young and Florida State Senator Christopher Smith.

The discussion will be moderated by Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam and will focus on entrepreneurship, economic empowerment, and community impact. The program is presented through initiatives led by the City of Miramar Economic Development and Housing Department, under the direction of Anita Fain Taylor.

Maurice “Trick Daddy” Young is a Grammy-nominated rapper and entrepreneur whose business ventures include restaurant ownership in South Florida. Senator Christopher Smith is the owner and operator of Sistrunk Smitty’s Wings, a Black-owned business located along Sistrunk Boulevard, an area designated as a Community Redevelopment Area. Both speakers have been recognized for their work in business development, job creation, and reinvestment in historically underserved communities.

The event will include opportunities for networking, refreshments, music, and community conversation. First Fridays: Network & Chill programs are designed to foster dialogue around entrepreneurship and provide space for meaningful professional connections.

The First Fridays series is presented by the City of Miramar Economic Development and Housing Department in collaboration with Mayor Wayne M. Messam. Past guest speakers have included DJ Irie, Rohan Marley, Spectacular Smith, Pretty Vee, Pinky Cole Hayes, Felecia Hatcher, and Michael Render, also known as Killer Mike.

The Miramar Cultural Center is located at 2400 Civic Center Place in Miramar. Admission to the event is free with RSVP.