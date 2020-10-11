Florida Theatre Launches 'Cross the Finish Line' Campaign

The theatre has goal to raise $100,000 by the end of the year.

The Florida Theatre has launched its campaign "Cross the Finish Line" to assist in reopening this December.

The Florida Theatre's Board of Directors have contributed to a pool of matching funds just for this purpose, and every dollar you contribute to this fund between now and December 31 will be matched dollar for dollar.

The Florida Theatre has been without more than 90% of its typical income for over six months. We made it this far by assembling relief from a PPP Loan, an EIDL Loan, a City of Jacksonville/Vystar Credit Union Business Community Relief loan, a CARES Act grant from the federal government and the City of Jacksonville, the individual and corporate members of the Florida Theatre who renewed their memberships, and our season sponsor, Community First Credit Union.

After six months those funds are almost depleted, however, and the theatre needs help to make it over the finish line. Make a gift today to help bridge the gap until its December opening, and the Florida Theatre's future.

Learn more and donate at https://floridatheatre.com/event/help-us-cross-the-finish-line/.

