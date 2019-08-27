FSCJ Artist Series Presents FAMILY FEUD LIVE: CELEBRITY EDITION

Taking the excitement of TV's "Family Feud" on the road, fans can now join in the fun with a chance to win cash and prizes at Family Feud Live: Celebrity Edition, coming to the Times-Union Center on November 5.

Family Feud Live: Celebrity Edition brings the wildly popular game show to local audiences in this live non-televised version, featuring celebrity team captains. Contestants will be randomly selected to become a member of the on-stage "family" alongside the celebrity team captains. Fans can also win prizes without leaving their seats.

In Jacksonville, Family Feud Live: Celebrity Edition will feature a celebrity host, and two celebrity team captains. The announcement of the celebrity host and team captains will be announced at a later date.

Don't miss your chance to experience Family Feud Live: Celebrity Edition at the Times-Union Center on November 5, 2019.

WANT TO PLAY? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of all 50 United States and Canada (excluding Puerto Rico & Quebec), 18 years or older. Ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being selected to play. To register for chance to be a contestant, visit the registration area at or near the venue box office 3 hours prior to show time. For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit or call the box office or visit fscjartistseries.org. To enter the theater to watch the show, a ticket purchase is required. Sponsored by Good Games Live, Inc. Void where prohibited. Family Feud /© 2019 Fremantle. All Rights Reserved.





Related Articles Shows View More Jacksonville Stories

More Hot Stories For You