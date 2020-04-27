DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Headline Broadway in Jacksonville 2020-2021 Season; Full Schedule Announced

The FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville, sponsored by Vystar Credit Union, has announced the 20/21 Broadway in Jacksonville season, filled with award-winning blockbusters and family favorites, headlined by the winner of six 2017 Tony Awards and the Grammy for Best Musical Theater album, DEAR EVAN HANSEN.

The upcoming season's Broadway lineup also includes CATS, COME FROM AWAY, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and MEAN GIRLS. All performances will be at the TimesUnion Center.

"I am pleased to announce our 20/21 Broadway in Jacksonville Season - our 55th year of presenting outstanding entertainment on the First Coast," said Dr. Milt Russos, executive director of the FSCJ Artist Series, Broadway in Jacksonville.

We have an incredible season scheduled that begins in November with CATS. The 20/21 season promises to be a memorable one. In addition, I am also pleased to announce the eagerly anticipated HAMILTON has been rescheduled for August 31 - September 12, 2021."

Rediscover CATS-the beloved musical with breathtaking music- including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater, "Memory." Featuring new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation - experience CATS for the first time as it begins a new life, or let it thrill you all over again! November 10 - 15, 2020

Broadway's COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America! This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. December 1 - 6, 2020

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. February 23-28, 2021

Tony® winning director Bartlett Sher brings his fresh take on a beloved masterpiece to life as FIDDLER ON THE ROOF begins a North American tour direct from Broadway. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family. To love! To life! April 20 - 25, 2021

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).The story of a naïve newbie who falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies, MEAN GIRLS "delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery." USA Today says, "We'll let you in on a little secret, because we're such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!" May 18 - 23, 2021

Current subscribers can renew online with no seat changes at fscjartistseries.org. Current subscribers may also mail their invoices to the FSCJ Artist Series Box Office, 501 W. State Street, #109, Jacksonville, FL 32202. Current subscribers have the opportunity to request changes to their seating location when notified at a later date. In addition, current subscribers who renew by June 1, 2020 will be rewarded for their loyalty and continued support with an additional savings of $10 off per season ticket subscription they renew.

New subscribers can join the Waiting List to be notified when new five show subscriptions for the 20/21 Broadway Season become available at fscjartistseries.org.

Subscriber benefits include: guaranteed package pricing, access to the best seats in the house, priority access to purchase additional tickets for friends and family, seat locations, exchange privileges, free lost ticket replacement, and access to other FSCJ Artist Series events, many at a discount. Subscriber ticket exchanges and ticket replacement may be restricted. Subscribers are limited to purchasing four additional subscription seats, subject to availability.

VIP Seating is available to contributors to the FSCJ Artist Series at seven levels: Advocate, Champion, Angel, Producer, Benefactor, Patron and Donor. Donor contributions start for as little as $200. Visit fscjartistseries.org to learn more about the additional benefits available through the VIP Theater Club.

Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets to most shows. To receive the best pricing and seating options, reserve your group tickets today. Groups may begin placing reservation requests at groupsales@fscjartistseries.org.

Performances for the FSCJ Artist Series' 20/21 Broadway in Jacksonville Season are Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.





