Review: MANIA: THE ABBA TRIBUTE at Florida Theatre

Florida Theatre hosted “MANIA: The ABBA Tribute” on January 13, 2026, a show where you can dance, you can jive, and truly have the time of your life!

The energy in the crowd was electric the moment you entered the theatre. Audience members were dressed in full glitz, sequins, headbands, platform boots, and ready to party.

The performers welcomed photography, singing, and dancing throughout their high-energy performance of ABBA’s greatest hits. With spectacular choreography and vocals from the cast, plus the dynamic performance of the band, audience members couldn’t help but dance and sing along.

During “The Winner Takes It All,” the audience was encouraged to turn on their phone flashlights, illuminating the theatre with a warm, waving glow. After crowd favorites like “Waterloo,” “Mamma Mia,” “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme,” “Super Trouper,” and “Money, Money, Money” (just to name a few), the show appeared to come to an end.

But the audience wasn’t ready to say goodbye. Roaring for more, they were rewarded when the cast returned to tease a final bow only to reveal the song everyone had been waiting for all night: “Dancing Queen.” As the disco ball lowered, the entire audience leapt to their feet, closing out the night grooving and singing together.

MANIA is truly a show that appeals to all generations, with many attendees bringing their moms and sisters along for a joyful night of dancing and nostalgia.

“MANIA: The ABBA Tribute” continues its U.S. tour with 37 stops around the country through the end of February.

