City of Miramar to Host FIRST FRIDAYS: NETWORK & CHILL Featuring Pretty Vee

The City of Miramar will present the next installment of its First Fridays: Network & Chill series on Friday, November 7, from 6:30 PM to 9 PM at World of Beer (11225 Miramar Parkway #B295).

The evening’s guest speaker will be Pretty Vee, the philanthropist, entrepreneur, and comedian best known for her viral sketches, business ventures, and national brand collaborations.

Designed for the next generation of entrepreneurs, side-hustlers, and creatives, the high-energy series offers an evening of real talk, networking, food, music, and business inspiration.

A Miami native, Pretty Vee has become one of social media’s most recognizable personalities, with more than six million followers and partnerships with Citi Trends, Mielle Organics, Luc Belaire, Gillette Beauty, and Fenty Beauty. Her unique blend of humor and authenticity has made her a leading voice in entertainment and entrepreneurship alike.

The First Fridays: Network & Chill series is presented by the City of Miramar Economic Development and Housing Department and Mayor Wayne M. Messam. Past speakers have included DJ Irie, Rohan Marley, and Spectacular Smith.