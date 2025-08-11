COME FROM AWAY to Open at Alhambra Theatre & Dining in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Alhambra Theatre & Dining is opening Come From Away on Thursday, August 29, 2025, running through Sunday, October 5, 2025. The Alhambra will present this remarkable true story with the energy and authenticity of a live on-stage band.

Come From Away tells the uplifting true tale of 7,000 stranded airline passengers whose planes were diverted to the small town of Gander, Newfoundland in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks — and the warm welcome they received from the people of this remote community. What began as an unexpected layover turned into an enduring lesson in compassion, kindness, and humanity.

“This is a story that reminds us of the power of human connection, even in our darkest hours,” said Craig Smith, Managing Partner of the Alhambra. “And the live band will give our audience the full impact of the music — the energy, the heartbeat — exactly as the creators intended.”

The Broadway smash hit has been celebrated around the world for its heart, humor, and rousing Celtic-folk-inspired score. The Alhambra's production will offer guests an intimate, immersive experience of this extraordinary story — paired with the theatre's signature three-course dining experience.