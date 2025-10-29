BEETLEJUICE, MOULIN ROUGE! And More Set for FSCJ Artist Series 2025–2026 Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The FSCJ Artist Series will open its Broadway season next month with Clue, running November 18–23 at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Adapted from the classic 1985 film and board game, the 80-minute spoken play features a cast of comedic actors and a mix of slapstick and mystery.

The lineup continues with a range of holiday programming. Cirque Dreams Holidaze will be presented on Sunday, November 30 at 6 p.m., featuring acrobatic and musical performances in a family-friendly setting. On Friday, December 5 at 7 p.m., Carolmania! A Very, Very Kool Christmas introduces a new interactive show built around holiday music and audience participation. The following night, Saturday, December 6, Sarah Brightman brings her holiday concert A Winter Symphony to Jacksonville, accompanied by orchestra and choir.

The January schedule includes several concerts and touring productions, among them performances by The Kingston Trio, Marshall Charloff & The Purple Xperience, and jazz vocalist Diana Krall, who will begin her tour in Jacksonville. Additional winter programming includes Blue Man Group and illusionist Reza: Edge of Illusion, both geared toward family audiences.

CLUE ON TOUR (BROADWAY SERIES)

November 18–23, 2025

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget. Based on the 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will keep audiences laughing and guessing until the final twist.

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE

November 30, 2025

A dazzling holiday spectacular for the whole family, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE combines Broadway-style production with awe-inspiring contemporary circus arts. Featuring new sets, costumes, and live performances of classic holiday favorites, this reimagined production is a breathtaking celebration of the season.

CAROLMANIA! A VERY, VERY KOOL CHRISTMAS

December 5, 2025

This family-friendly musical immersive experience follows contestants Carol, Carol, and Caroline as they compete to become the most lovable Mrs. Claus. Hosted by Rudolph and Blitzen, CAROLMANIA! transforms into a holiday concert filled with singalongs, audience games, and plenty of festive fun.

Sarah Brightman: A WINTER SYMPHONY

December 6, 2025, at 8:00 p.m.

The world’s best-selling soprano, Sarah Brightman, returns with her holiday spectacular A Winter Symphony. Featuring a live orchestra, choir, and special guests, Brightman performs holiday classics and her greatest hits in an enchanting seasonal concert.

THE KINGSTON TRIO

January 13, 2026

Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts – FSCJ South Campus

Celebrating more than six decades of music, the iconic folk group performs their most beloved songs as part of the Keep the Music Playing national tour. Featuring original-era links Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton, and Don Marovich, the trio revisits classics like “Tom Dooley” and more.

Marshall Charloff & THE PURPLE XPERIENCE

January 16, 2026

The world’s premier tribute to Prince, The Purple Xperience features Minneapolis All-Star Band frontman Marshall Charloff performing Prince’s hits with electrifying live musicianship.

SHANGHAI CIRCUS: AMAZING ACROBATS

January 17, 2026

Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts – FSCJ South Campus

A stunning display of artistry, acrobatics, and dance, Shanghai Circus honors the essence of historic Shanghai while transporting audiences through breathtaking contemporary performances.

January 18, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

The record-breaking jazz singer and pianist performs selections from her Grammy-winning catalog. With more than a dozen Platinum and Gold albums, Krall remains one of the most celebrated jazz artists of her generation.

WILD WORLD OF ANIMALS

January 21, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

Wildlife expert Grant Kemmerer introduces audiences to rare and endangered species, including leopards, lemurs, eagles, and reptiles, in an educational and awe-inspiring live animal experience.

BLUE MAN GROUP – NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

January 22–23, 2026

The global entertainment phenomenon returns with its signature blend of rhythm, humor, art, and technology, delivering an unforgettable multisensory experience for audiences of all ages.

REZA: EDGE OF ILLUSION

January 25, 2026

Illusionist Reza delivers jaw-dropping grand illusions, levitations, and record-breaking stunts, blending high-energy magic, comedy, and audience interaction in a larger-than-life production.

CARMEN

February 1, 2026, at 3:00 p.m.

Presented by Teatro Lirico D’Europa, Bizet’s classic opera tells a passionate story of love and betrayal. Featuring traditional European sets and costumes, this full-scale production will be performed in French with English supertitles.

RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION

February 5, 2026

The international dance sensation celebrates its 30th anniversary with reimagined choreography, new costumes, and state-of-the-art visuals—introducing a new generation of dancers to the world.

BEGINNINGS – A CELEBRATION OF THE MUSIC OF CHICAGO

February 6, 2026

This acclaimed tribute band recreates the sound and spirit of Chicago’s legendary concerts, performing the band’s gold and platinum hits with precision and passion.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE – THE NEW MUSICAL COMEDY (BROADWAY SERIES)

February 10–15, 2026

The hit musical comedy based on the beloved film brings everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny to the stage in a heartfelt story about family, identity, and love.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE!

February 22, 2026

The hit interactive stage show invites audience members to “Come on Down” and play classic games from the beloved television series for a chance to win prizes.

IL DIVO BY CANDLELIGHT WITH SPECIAL GUEST SIMPLY THREE

February 26, 2026

The world-renowned vocal quartet performs their greatest hits with special guest string trio Simply Three. The concert blends classical crossover, romance, and orchestral grandeur.

SWAN LAKE BALLET

March 4, 2026

Presented by Classical Arts Entertainment, Swan Lake features Tchaikovsky’s masterful score, exquisite choreography, and over 200 scenic elements in a spellbinding full-scale production.

STAYIN’ ALIVE – ONE NIGHT OF THE BEE GEES

March 5, 2026

The ultimate Bee Gees tribute band performs iconic hits like “Night Fever,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” and “Stayin’ Alive” with the energy and emotion of a live concert experience.

THE DOO WOP PROJECT PRESENTS “ECHOES OF THE STREET”

March 6, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.

Broadway stars from Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical bring classic street-corner harmonies to life with Doo Wop hits and contemporary favorites reimagined in Doo Wop style.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (BROADWAY SERIES)

March 10–15, 2026

Winner of 10 Tony Awards®, Moulin Rouge! brings Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film to the stage in a spectacular mash-up musical celebrating truth, beauty, freedom, and love.

A TRIBUTE TO PAVAROTTI

March 29, 2026, at 3:00 p.m.

An elegant concert featuring operatic and popular works associated with Luciano Pavarotti, performed by acclaimed American soloists and musicians.

PUPPY PALS LIVE

April 1, 2026

Wilson Center for the Arts – FSCJ South Campus

As seen on America’s Got Talent, this family-friendly show stars adopted and rescued dogs performing hilarious stunts and crowd-pleasing tricks.

STEVE TRASH SCIENCE LIVE

April 12, 2026, at 2:00 p.m.

Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts – FSCJ South Campus

A fun, educational, and musical show where magician and environmentalist Steve Trash combines real science and magic to make STEM learning exciting.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE – THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL (BROADWAY SERIES)

April 14–19, 2026

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond, this exhilarating musical tells the story of the hitmaker’s rise to fame, set to his timeless catalog of chart-topping songs.

TAYLORVILLE: AN UNOFFICIAL LIVE TRIBUTE BAND

April 25, 2026

Experience the music of Taylor Swift like never before in this electrifying live tribute featuring a full band, dazzling visuals, and fan-favorite hits from every era.

BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL (BROADWAY SERIES)

May 12–17, 2026

Based on Tim Burton’s cult classic film, Beetlejuice is a hilarious and visually spectacular musical that brings the afterlife to life. Entertainment Weekly calls it “A feast for the eyes and the soul!”