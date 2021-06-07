Alhambra To Open SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL June 17

When the Alhambra Theatre & Dining last mounted the lovable family-friendly summer show in 2017, Seussical the Musical, it sold every ticket. With the summer heat descending on the north Florida venue and COVID rules lifting a little a bit, the Alhambra is preparing for another sell out run - and just in time for some much-needed summer fun. The Alhambra will open its annual family summer show on June 17.

One of the most performed shows in America, Seussical the Musical is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza! Tony award winning writers, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Lucky Stiff, My Favorite Year, Once on This Island, Ragtime), have lovingly brought to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination - Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.

The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks." Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

The Alhambra is thrilled to announce IKEA Jacksonville is the presenting sponsor of Seussical the Musical. IKEA will be using the Alhambra to treat its staff to several shows, including a behind the scenes dress rehearsal viewing. IKEA will also offer special package pricing to its legions of Family Members, what Ikea considers to be its most loyal customers.

Offered Alhambra Managing Partner, Craig Smith, "Having a global retailer like IKEA recognize the value of the Alhambra to its local community marketing plan is a milestone for what we've accomplished over the last 11 years. It's meaningful for us on a lot of levels, and we are excited to work with them even more as we discover who we can help each other grow our brands and businesses."

Seussical the Musical will run April 17, 2021 through August 1, 2021. The Alhambra Theatre & Dining is located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. Alhambra tickets start at just $48 and include a three-course meal that changes for each show, a Broadway-style performance and complimentary parking. Tickets can be purchases online at www.alhambrajax.com or by calling 904.641.1212.