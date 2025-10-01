Alhambra Theatre Season Will Include 1776, DAMN YANKEES, and More

Other shows will include Shrek, Saturday Night Fever, and Meet Me in St. Louis.
The Alhambra Theatre and Dining has just announced its 2026 Season, featuring eight Dynamic Productions that blend Broadway classics, crowd-pleasing comedies, and family favorites. The season also marks the nation’s 250th anniversary with a stirring production of 1776.
Current Season Partners began renewing in late September, and the Alhambra is now opening both Season Partnerships and single-show tickets to the public.
January: Menopause the Musical – the laugh-out-loud hit that’s delighted millions worldwide.
Spring: The beloved baseball musical Damn Yankees and the Jacksonville premiere of the witty comedy Morning After Grace.
May: Celebrate the Nation’s 250th birthday with 1776.
Summer: The family favorite Shrek the Musical takes the stage in a larger-than-life adventure.
August: Relive disco fever with Saturday Night Fever.
Fall: The classic Meet Me in St. Louis returns to charm audiences once again.
December: Bruce Allen Scudder’s Christmas Carole closes the year with festive tradition and holiday cheer.
Originally opened in 1967, the Alhambra Theatre and Dining is one of the nation’s oldest continuously operating dinner theatres, celebrated for its intimate setting and high-quality entertainment. Named in 2025 as the nation's Best Dinner Theater by USA TODAY, with a long-standing history of excellence, the Alhambra remains a beloved cultural destination. Located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL, the theatre offers single-show tickets starting at just $48, which includes a three-course meal tailored to each show, a Broadway-style performance, and complimentary parking.
