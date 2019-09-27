Tupelo Community Theatre to Hold Auditions for OF MICE AND MEN

Auditions for Tupelo Community Theatre's production of John Steinbeck's classic Of Mice and Men are scheduled for Sunday, October 13th at 2 p.m. and Monday, October 14 at 7 p.m. at TCT's Off Broadway facility at 213 East Franklin Street.

The cast requires one woman, age 20 - 35. and nine men of varying ages. One of the male characters should be an older African American. The play contains profane and racist language to accurately portray the gritty lives of its characters. Susan and Otis Tims will direct.

The play, first produced in 1937, looks at loss and longing among migrant workers scratching out a living in Depression-era California. It is considered one of the principal works of its Nobel Prize-winning author. The show will be presented January 23 - 25, 2020 at the Lyric Theater in downtown Tupelo as part of TCT's 50th Anniversary season.

For more information contact the directors at susanstims@gmail.com or call the TCT office at 844-1935.





