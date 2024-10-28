TWISTED TALES OF TERROR Comes to Vicksburg Theatre Guild

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TWISTED TALES OF TERROR by Jeanine Harvey comes to Vicksburg Theatre Guild. This production is a horror farcical comedy directed by Sarah Goss.

In a spooky graveyard, the darkly lovely Claudia, a Guardian of Dark Tales, retells famous horror stories much to the delight of her lumpy husband, Igor. As she tells classics such as “Dracula,” “Frankenstein,” “The Loup-Garou,” “Jekyll and Hyde,” “The Tragic Tale of the Mummy,” and “The Three Witches,” the characters come to life.

However, the stories are all a bit different than we expect. In fact, instead of being terrifying, they are actually quite humorous. Characters behave in unexpected ways, accidents occur, but all turns out well. Claudia’s tales are far more funny than scary, and all is resolved into a neat, happy ending (and an exciting, crowd-pleasing dance number!).

Performances continue November 1-3, 2024.

Tickets: $15, $10 senior citizens (65 & over) & youth (13-19), $8 children (12 & under).

