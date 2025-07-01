Rod Stewart Brings ONE LAST TIME to the Brandon Amphitheater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sir Rod Stewart, the legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer-songwriter, announced that he’s bringing his highly anticipated “One Last Time” tour to the Brandon Amphitheater. The performance is on August 5.

The tour, which has been thrilling audiences in Europe and Asia has also been a box office smash, grossed among The Top 20 Global Concert Tours of the year.

Each show promises an unprecedented evening of iconic hits and a concert production befitting one of the era’s greatest live performers.

Sir Rod Stewart is one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music with more than 250 million records and singles sold worldwide. His signature voice, style and songwriting have transcended all genres of popular music, including rock, folk, soul, R&B, and the Great American Songbook, making him one of the few stars to enjoy chart-topping albums throughout every decade of his career. Stewart has earned a number of the industry’s highest awards, including two inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times best-selling author, GRAMMY™ Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became “Sir Rod Stewart” after being knighted at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity. In 2023, his first foray outside of music,Wolfie's Whisky, was another critical hit and has quickly been embraced worldwide. In 2024, he tackled yet another music genre with the release ofSwing Fever, his 33rd studio album. The album, a collaboration with Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, a 13-track sparkling salute to the timeless songs of the big band years, garnered him his 11th No. 1 album in the U.K. – a feat he shares with David Bowie, Taylor Swift and U2 on the all-time list of acts with the most No. 1 albums in the U.K. He toured Asia and Europe before wrapping his record-setting 13-year Las Vegas residency, “Rod Stewart: The Hits.” For more information visitRodStewart.com and follow him onFacebook,Instagram,YouTube andTikTok.

