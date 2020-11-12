North Mississippi Dance Centre and Civic Ballet Team Up For HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Performances will take place Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 7pm, as well as Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2pm.

Civic Ballet will again join with North Mississippi Dance Centre to present Snow Queen to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The 8th annual Hope for the Holidays will have 2 performances.

Both performances will be at the Link Centre. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 & under. Seating will be limited to 150 at each performance. Live streaming will be available with pre-purchased password access.

Learn more at https://www.civicballet.org/events.html.

