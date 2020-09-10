New Stage Theatre Hosts Weekly Virtual Events

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Each Thursday night, New Stage will feature either a new play reading or a NST Dialogue event featuring guest artists and guest panelists.

New Stage Theatre is continuing to host weekly virtual events amidst the health crisis.

This weekly virtual experience is a project of the new Thursday Night Plays, Conversations & Cocktail with New Stage Theatre Series that debuts in September!

Each Thursday night, New Stage will feature either a new play reading or a NST Dialogue event featuring guest artists and guest panelists. These will all be online events.

To register for these FREE (donations welcome!) events, simply click on the Box Office.

For more information about each event, please click the links below:

September 10, 2020: {NST Dialogue} Reconsidering PIPELINE: Scenes & Conversations from Pipeline by Dominque Morriseau

September 17, 2020: TBA Play Reading

September 24, 2020: NST Dialogue

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You