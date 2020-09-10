Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New Stage Theatre Hosts Weekly Virtual Events

Article Pixel

Each Thursday night, New Stage will feature either a new play reading or a NST Dialogue event featuring guest artists and guest panelists.

Sep. 10, 2020  
New Stage Theatre Hosts Weekly Virtual Events

New Stage Theatre is continuing to host weekly virtual events amidst the health crisis.

This weekly virtual experience is a project of the new Thursday Night Plays, Conversations & Cocktail with New Stage Theatre Series that debuts in September!

Each Thursday night, New Stage will feature either a new play reading or a NST Dialogue event featuring guest artists and guest panelists. These will all be online events.

To register for these FREE (donations welcome!) events, simply click on the Box Office.

For more information about each event, please click the links below:

September 10, 2020: {NST Dialogue} Reconsidering PIPELINE: Scenes & Conversations from Pipeline by Dominque Morriseau

September 17, 2020: TBA Play Reading

September 24, 2020: NST Dialogue



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Calgary International Film Festival Adapts to Online Premieres
  • An Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers and Guests John Stamos and Paul Shaffer - Airing Tonight!
  • Lena Hall Announces OBSESSED: PRINCE Live Streaming Concert 9/23
  • Jubilations Dinner Theatre Presents NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM OF ROCK STARS