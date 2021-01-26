Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Stage Theatre Hosts Playwriting for Adults with Joe Frost

The workshop runs Mondays February 8 - March 15; 7 - 8:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Jan. 26, 2021  

New Stage Theatre has announced Playwriting for Adults with Joe Frost: Mondays February 8 - March 15; 7 - 8:30 p.m. via Zoom. The class cost will be $150 for 6 weeks.

Do you have a concept for a play that needs to find its way to the page? Whether you are crafting a ten-minute play or wanting to start and/or finish a full-length script, Joe's playwriting class is the next step you have been looking for! Joe's approach to playwriting will invigorate your imagination and storytelling. The sessions combine in-class writing exercises, sharing pages of original work and receiving constructive feedback. Joe highlights practical tools that can easily be applied to ignite creativity and demystify the writing process. In this supportive environment, participants will establish clear concepts to create character-driven stories for the stage.

This class is for ages 18 and older. To register for classes, please contact 601-948-3533 ext. 245 or sfrost@newstagetheatre.com.


