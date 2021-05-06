New Stage Theatre Announces In Person 2021 Summer Camps

New Stage Theatre has announced its 2021 Summer Camps, which will be held in person this year.

Check out the lineup below!

First Stages Camp

Dates: June 7-18, 2021 (2 weeks)

Students will choose one session to attend to enable maximum enrollment while maintaining adequate physical distance between students:

Session 1: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Session 2: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Grades: Rising 2nd to 6th grades

Cost: Early Bird Before May 1$250; After May 1 $300

Broadway Jr Summer Camp

Dates: June 21-July 16, 2021 (4 weeks)

Students will choose one session to attend to enable maximum enrollment while maintaining adequate physical distance between students:

Session 1: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Session 2: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Grades: Rising 6th to Graduating 12th Grades

Cost: Early Bird Before May 1 $400; After May 1 $450

Learn more and register here.