New Stage Theatre Announces In Person 2021 Summer Camps
Learn more about First Stages Camp and Broadway Jr Summer Camp here, and register now!
New Stage Theatre has announced its 2021 Summer Camps, which will be held in person this year.
Check out the lineup below!
First Stages Camp
Dates: June 7-18, 2021 (2 weeks)
Students will choose one session to attend to enable maximum enrollment while maintaining adequate physical distance between students:
Session 1: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Session 2: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Grades: Rising 2nd to 6th grades
Cost: Early Bird Before May 1$250; After May 1 $300
Broadway Jr Summer Camp
Dates: June 21-July 16, 2021 (4 weeks)
Students will choose one session to attend to enable maximum enrollment while maintaining adequate physical distance between students:
Session 1: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Session 2: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Grades: Rising 6th to Graduating 12th Grades
Cost: Early Bird Before May 1 $400; After May 1 $450
Learn more and register here.