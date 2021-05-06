Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Stage Theatre Announces In Person 2021 Summer Camps

Learn more about First Stages Camp and Broadway Jr Summer Camp here, and register now!

May. 6, 2021  
New Stage Theatre Announces In Person 2021 Summer Camps

New Stage Theatre has announced its 2021 Summer Camps, which will be held in person this year.

Check out the lineup below!

First Stages Camp

Dates: June 7-18, 2021 (2 weeks)
Students will choose one session to attend to enable maximum enrollment while maintaining adequate physical distance between students:
Session 1: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Session 2: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Grades: Rising 2nd to 6th grades
Cost: Early Bird Before May 1$250; After May 1 $300

Broadway Jr Summer Camp

Dates: June 21-July 16, 2021 (4 weeks)
Students will choose one session to attend to enable maximum enrollment while maintaining adequate physical distance between students:
Session 1: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Session 2: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Grades: Rising 6th to Graduating 12th Grades
Cost: Early Bird Before May 1 $400; After May 1 $450

Learn more and register here.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Next On Stage T-Shirt
Stage Crew Unisex T-Shirt
Scenery Bags - Beetlejuice Necklace

Related Articles View More Jackson, MS Stories
FREAKY FRIDAY is Now Playing at Starkville High School Photo

FREAKY FRIDAY is Now Playing at Starkville High School

Laurel Little Theatre to Present ON GOLDEN POND Photo

Laurel Little Theatre to Present ON GOLDEN POND

FULLY COMMITTED Brings Live Performances Back to Center Stage Theater in Biloxi Next Month Photo

FULLY COMMITTED Brings Live Performances Back to Center Stage Theater in Biloxi Next Month

Michigan Theatre of Jackson Presents LAUGH YOUR MASK OFF with Mike Green Photo

Michigan Theatre of Jackson Presents LAUGH YOUR MASK OFF with Mike Green


More Hot Stories For You

  • COCA Students Return To The Stage With Live Dance & Theatre Performances
  • Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts Raises the Curtain
  • DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT to be Presented at The Fabulous Fox Theatre
  • Steven Mackey's MOON TEA Opera Launches In St. Louis